CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of workers at ten hotels around downtown Chicago remain on strike, demanding better health benefits and wages.

Workers have been on strike for 25 days, since September 7. While most of the 26 striking hotels have settled contracts with UNITE HERE Local 1, more than 1,000 Hyatt workers remain without a contract.

Hundreds of Chicago hotel workers rallied at the Hyatt Regency Chicago Monday to call on the hotel to reach a contract deal and end the strike.

In a press release, President of UNITE HERE Local 1 Karen Kent stated, “Hilton, Mariott, and 6 other hotels have reached new agreements and brought the strikes to an end. Now it’s Hyatt’s turn.”

Workers have been on strike at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place and the Hyatt Regency Chicago, the largest hotel in the Midwest.

Contract agreements have been reached at six Marriott-operated hotels, four Hilton-operated hotels, and six boutique hotels, in a contract that offers healthcare in the wintertime for 3,500 hotel workers represented by the union.

Union contracts with UNITE HERE Local 1 expired on August 31, 2018.

A full list of striking hotels is available at www.ChicagoHotelStrike.org

