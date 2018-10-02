Chicago (CBS) — One man is in critical condition and two are in custody following an attack in Wrigleyville after the Cubs’ playoffs game Monday afternoon. The Cubs lost to the Milwaukee Brewers in a tiebreaker game for the National League Central title.

Around 4:15 p.m., the 37-year-old man threw a beer at the suspects’ SUV in the 3900 block of North Clark Street, according to the Crime in Wrigleyville and Boystown blog. Chicago police confirmed the blog’s report. The two men, who were wearing Brewers jerseys and whose SUV had Wisconsin license plates, then exited the vehicle and struck the man in the face. The victim fell back and lost consciousness after hitting his head on the pavement. The offenders fled the scene, police said.

Police arrested the suspects about 30 minutes after the attack when their SUV returned to the scene, and the men were identified by a witness.

The victim is being treated at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, and charges are pending against the two suspects.