CHICAGO (CBS)–The criminal case against former Congressman Aaron Schock has been transferred to Chicago for pretrial motions.

Schock, known for his lavish spending, was indicted for allegedly using campaign and other other public funds improperly.

A grand jury in Springfield started an investigation in 2015 and Schock was indicted in November 2016 for allegedly using campaign and public funds improperly for cars, mileage reimbursements, interior decorating, a charter plane flight to a Bears game and sports tickets he resold for profit.

Schock’s trial had been set to begin in January, but with the switch of judges and prosecutors, his trial has been delayed, according to the Sun-Times.