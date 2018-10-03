Ryan Mayer

Chicago, IL (CBS Chicago)- Major League Baseball announced today that Chicago Cubs infielder Addison Russell has been suspended 40 games for violations of the league’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

“My office has completed it’s investigation into the allegations that Addison Russell violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy,” said Commissioner Rob Manfred in the statement. “Having reviewed all of the evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Russell violated the policy and should be subject to discipline in the form of an unpaid suspension that will cover 40 games.”

The suspension is retroactive to September 21st, the date that Russell was officially placed on administrative leave by the league. Major League Baseball has been conducting an investigation into allegations of abuse made by Russell’s ex-wife, Melisa Reidy.

Reidy made a variety of detailed allegations against Russell at the time, which was the second time that allegations of abuse had surfaced. She spoke to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers in late-September about the allegations and why she hadn’t felt comfortable coming forward in 2017 when the first allegations surfaced.

Reidy was in the midst of divorce proceedings from Russell at the time and said that she was counseled to hold off on telling her story until she was more fully prepared to do so. She also explained to Rogers why she decided to go public when she did.

“It wasn’t sitting right with me,” she said of the fact that she had yet to speak out. “I took it upon myself to do what I needed to do regardless what could happen, financially. I know that I’m going to be OK … I shouldn’t have to feel like I can’t speak out to help someone else, in order to protect someone that hurt me.”

Russell’s leave was extended through the rest of the regular season in the wake of that interview while the league continued its investigation.

Regarding the decision, Russell released a statement through his attorneys:

“After gaining a full understanding of the situation, I have concluded it’s i the best interest of my family to accept MLB’s proposed resolution of this matter. I wish my ex-wife well and hope we can live in peace for the benefit of our child.”