Chicago (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after a survey crew found what may be a human skull in Hobart, police said.

Hobart detectives, Hobart CSI and the Lake County Coroner’s Office arrived at the area near East 83rd Avenue and Grand Boulevard after the crew made the discovery around 9:30 a.m., police said. Officers canvassed the area where the skull was located and found what looked like an improvised camp site with a plastic shelter. They also found clothing with what appeared to be the remainder of a human skeleton, according to Hobart Police.

The Lake County Coroner’s office collected the skull and skeletal remains, which are scheduled for examination Thursday. Police have not been able to determine a cause of death yet, but there aren’t any immediate signs of foul play.