CHICAGO (CBS) — Fear remains for hundreds of residents in Rogers Park as police continue to search for a suspected killer. There is an increased police presence as officers continue searching for new clues.

Law enforcement updated the public Wednesday night, attempting to to calm down a community that has been on edge since the fatal shootings.

Surveillance video was released showing a partially masked man dressed in black before he took a life on Sunday in Rogers Park. Moments after, the man can be seen, on video, running down a nearby alleyway. His escape allowed him to kill again the next day.

Police passed out flyers with the wanted killer’s surveillance photo displayed, as hundreds packed the Loyola Park Fieldhouse to hear updates in the ongoing investigation.

73-year-old Douglass Watts was killed Sunday and 24-year-old Eliyahu Moscowitz was killed Monday. Both crime scenes were near each other and both men were shot in the head. Investigators do not know what motivated the gunman.

“We have about 40 detectives dedicated to these two cases. That is a huge, huge deployment of detectives,” said First Dep. Supt. Anthony Riccio of the Chicago Police Department.

Chicago Police say they’ve saccurated the area with patrols and will continue to scour through video of both scenes. They said they believe the man on surveillance video may live in Rogers Park and say the video shows him moving in a unique way.

“His walk and his run with his feet point out pretty significantly,” said Supt. Riccio. “We have dozens of IPS that have come in. We continue to get them.”

“Kinda like a duck walk, so it’s like a very distinctive walk,” said a Rogers Park resident after seeing the surveillance video.

Investigators are working with the ATF and FBI in this case.

“I think we have a predator on the loose and I’m not going to feel safe until this guy’s caught,” said a Rogers Park resident.

Police are advising neighbors to walk in groups and be aware of their surroundings.

Another meeting is scheduled for Thursday night at the nearby Jewish Community Center.

