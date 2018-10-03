CHICAGO (CBS) — Startling accusations in a closely watched state legislative race in DuPage County; Democratic challenger Terra Costa Howard has released a TV ad accusing incumbent Illinois Rep. Peter Breen of supporting “a politician accused of repeatedly preying on young girls.”

CBS 2 Political Reporter Derrick Blakley goes searching for the truth as he fact checks the new ad.

In her ad, Costa Howard levels a shocking charge against Breen, a Republican from Lombard.

“He stands with Republican insiders who backed a politician accused of

repeatedly preying on young girls,” she states in the ad.

That’s false; the result of lousy reasoning. The Howard campaign said Breen has received $16,000 in previous campaigns from Richard Uiehlein, a conservative megadonor.

Uiehlein also was the biggest financial backer of Judge Roy Moore, the U.S. Senate candidate from Alabama who was accused of sexually assaulting several teenage girls.

But, come on. Taking money from Uihlein doesn’t make Breen a supporter of Moore.

“Breen stands with Donald Trump for an all-out ban on a woman’s right to choose,” Howard also states in her ad.

That’s true. Breen is strongly pro-life, opposing abortion except when a mother’s life is in danger.

“Breen stands with the NRA to let dangerous criminals have guns,” Howard states in her ad.

That one’s false. Breen voted to ban bump stocks, a 72-hour waiting period before buying guns, allowing removal of guns from dangerous owners, and requiring state licenses for gun dealers, all of which the NRA opposed and Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed.

Breen’s past votes on gun control legislation earned him 93 percent approval for the NRA, but for the November election, he’s been endorsed by two gun control groups; Moms Demand Action and G-PAC, a gun control group led by gunshot survivor and former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords.