CHICAGO (CBS) — After about four weeks on strike, workers at Hyatt hotels in downtown Chicago have reached a contract agreement. Workers say the new agreement ensures healthcare during the winter months.

The city-wide hotel workers strike began on September 7 and included 26 hotels. Since then, 21 hotels have reached contract agreements with UNITE HERE Local 1.

According to a press release from the union, the new collective bargaining agreements have wintertime healthcare and cover about 5,500 hotel workers.

“After four weeks on strike, I’m proud to have a contract that guarantees healthcare in the wintertime. The workers of the hotels still on strike deserve the same,” said Demetrius Jackson, who works in convention services at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.

The Vice President of Labor Relations For Hyatt, Michael D’Angelo, released a statement saying, “We are pleased to announce that Hyatt Regency Chicago, Hyatt Regency McCormick Place, and Park Hyatt Chicago reached a new 5-year collective bargaining agreement earlier this morning with UNITE HERE Local 1. Hyatt remained committed to arrive at terms that were fair for all parties. Under the new collective bargaining agreement, Hyatt continues to offer our colleagues competitive wages and benefits, including comprehensive healthcare coverage with enhanced benefits, eligible winter month coverage, and no premium increases. Additionally, we remain committed to fostering a safe, inclusive workplace that earns an average colleague tenure of more than 12 years and consistent recognition, including Hyatt’s top 10 ranking on FORTUNE’s most recent Best Companies to Work For® list. Our purpose is to care for people so they can be their best, and the well-being of our colleagues is our first priority.”

Contracts covering six Marriott-operated hotels, four Hilton-operated hotels, three Hyatt-operated hotels and nine other properties have been ratified since the strike began on September 7. The full list of striking hotels is available at www.ChicagoHotelStrike.org.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Workers At 10 Chicago Hotels Still On Strike

Small Businesses Near Downtown Hotels Hurting Due To Continued Workers Strike

More Than A Dozen Chicago Hotel Workers On Strike For Third Week

Workers Ratify Contracts With Nine Chicago Hotels, Strike Ongoing At 17 Hotels

City-Wide Hotel Strike Grows To 26 Hotels

Customers Complain Of Poor Service As Hotel Workers Continue Strike

Chicago Residents Have Noise Complaints As Hotel Workers Strike Enters Day 7

Hotel Workers Strike In Downtown Chicago