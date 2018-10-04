CHICAGO (CBS) — As the search for a gunman who’s killed two innocent people continues, the Rogers Park community remains on high alert. That includes students and staff at Loyola University, where school police are calling the murders “an on-going threat” to the campus.

“Everyone’s pretty worried, obviously,” Loyola freshman Owen Fink said.

Homework isn’t the only thing top of mind for Loyola students.

“We’ve been talking about it in class a little bit,” freshman Kathryn Boilesen said.

Around a mile from campus, 73-year-old Douglass Watts was gunned down Sunday morning while walking his dogs.

Investigators say the weapon used to kill watts also fired a fatal shot 36 hours later, killing 24-year-old Eliyahu Moscowitz about a half mile from some Loyola dorms.

“My club lacrosse team was practicing down there actually the day that one of the shootings happened. So everyone is just kind of uneasy about it,” Heather Koska said.

Loyola public safety officials have called the killings “an on-going threat to campus.”

Campus security has been taking every precaution, including approaching a person in a mask who was lingering near class this morning.

The suspect in the two fatal shootings in Rogers Park also covered his face. New surveillance video shows him walking before then running after his first crime.

“I’ve definitely decided not to walk by myself, because I know I’ve heard on the news that the killer is targeting people who are by themselves,” Loyola freshman Robert Malkamaki said.

Police have noted the unusual way the suspect moves, almost with a duck walk.

Loyola students said they’ll pay close attention to their surroundings and to school alerts.

“It’s helpful, because it stops hearsay and rumors making it worse than it is,” Boilesen said.

“I think campus safety is doing a good job of stepping up security to make sure we feel safe,” Fink said.

University officials said campus police have added more foot and car patrols in the area.

Chicago police will continue to attempt to quell fears at another meeting tonight at 7:30 p.m. the Bernard Horwich JCC in West Rogers Park.