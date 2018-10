CHICAGO (CBS)–A Naperville man allegedly used a stolen credit card to pay his court fines and court fees for others in exchange for cash, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney.

Brenton Thurman, 28, has been charged with identity theft. He allegedly made $6,000 in payments to the DuPage County Circuit Court in March.

He was ordered to pay any future court fees with credible currency, according to the state’s attorney.

Thurman’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 29.