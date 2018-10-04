CHICAGO (CBS)–Fears continue to mount in Rogers Park, where a cold-blooded masked killer remains on the loose days after gunning down a 24-year-old who was out for a lakefront stroll and a 73-year-old man walking his dogs.

Police believe one man–possibly a resident of Rogers Park–is responsible for both murders.

Images of the suspect released by police show him wearing all black on surveillance footage taken near the murder scene Sunday where Douglass Watts was killed at random.

Police met with concerned community members Wednesday night, and said new clues could help catch the killer.

Despite reassurance from police that at least 40 detectives are working on the case, however, resident are still petrified.

Hundreds of residents packed the community meeting last night.

They were told about new footage that shows the suspect running after the first murder.

Because the killer’s head is completely covered in the images, police are focusing on his movements.

One of the killer’s traits is his unusual “duck” walk, according to Deputy Police Superintendent Anthony Riccio.

“One of the distinctive things about him is his walk and his run where his feet point out pretty significantly,” Riccio said.

Lynda Kaplan, who lives in the neighborhood, says she’s not going to hesitate to call police if she sees someone walking like a duck.

A motive is still undetermined, but rumors are circulating. Some are saying the murders were either “thrill kills” or hate crimes.

Watts was openly gay. The second victim, Eliyahu Moscowitz, was an orthodox jew.

Police will continue to attempt to quell fears at another meeting tonight at 7 p.m. the Bernard Horwich JCC in Rogers Park.