Chicago (CBS) — CBS 2 legal analyst Irv Miller said the Cook County jury was right to convict Jason Van Dyke of second-degree murder.

“This was not a first-degree murder,” Miller said. “While the officer may have thought that he was acting in self defense, that was not a reasonable belief. That’s what second-degree murder is.”

Van Dyke could be sentenced to as little as probation and as long as 20 years in prison for second-degree murder. Each aggravated battery conviction carries a sentence of 6 to 30 years in prison, but the judge will decide a sentence that includes all the counts together.

“[The judge] will set a specific number and all the other convictions including the second-degree will merge into that one number,” Miller said.

Van Dyke must serve 85 percent of whatever sentence the judge sets before being eligible for parole.