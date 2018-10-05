Chicago (CBS) — Jason Van Dyke: fast facts

1. Graduated from Hinsdale South High School in southwest suburban Darien in 1996 and earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Xavier University

2. Became Chicago police officer in 2001

3. Married to Tiffany Van Dyke for 14 years. The couple has two daughters, ages 12 and 16

4. Has had 20 complaints filed against him as a Chicago police officer but none resulted in disciplinary action

5. Worked for several years on CPD’s targeted response unit, which was disbanded in 2011

6. If convicted of first degree murder, he will go to prison for a minimum of 45 years