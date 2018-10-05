CHICAGO (CBS)–Jurors will resume deliberations today in the murder trial of Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, a day after closing arguments were given.

Van Dyke, 40, was on the verge of tears as he was scolded by Judge Vincent Gaughan yesterday for being late returning to court after a break.

His tardiness, Van Dyke said, was because his daughter was being threatened at school. Judge Vaughan didn’t offer any sympathy, however.

Instead, he threatened to revoke Van Dyke’s bond and asked for information about the threat to make sure the excuse is credible.

“I’m sorry–my daughter means everything to me,” Van Dyke said to Judge Gaughan.

If Van Dyke’s story doesn’t check out, he could be sent back to jail while he awaits the verdict.

During the nearly three weeks of the trial, 20 witnesses testified for the defense, including Van Dyke, who took the stand this week. The defense team argues that McDonald, armed with a knife, posed a threat when Van Dyke shot him.

The prosecution called 24 witnesses and focused on highlighting inconsistencies in Van Dyke’s testimony.

Alternate jurors who were excused from the trial Thursday say they were leaning toward a murder conviction.