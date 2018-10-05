CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke showed no emotion as a Cook County jury convicted him Friday afternoon of second-degree murder in the shooting of Laquan McDonald.

The jury also convicted Van Dyke of all 16 counts of aggravated battery–one for each shot fired at Laquan McDonald. He was acquitted of only one of the charges–official misconduct.

Before the verdict was read, Judge Vaughn said emotional reactions wouldn’t be tolerated in the courtroom. At least one person got up and walked out.

Van Dyke’s expression remained stoic as he was led out of the courtroom after Judge Vincent Gaughan revoked bail.

A second-degree murder charge requires a jury to find prosecutors proved all the elements of first-degree murder while also believing Van Dyke believed he was justified when firing the shots, but that his belief was unreasonable.

Second-degree murder carries a lighter sentence than first-degree murder, but less than aggravated battery.

The charge does not carry mandatory prison time — offenders can be sentenced to four to 20 years or get probation.

