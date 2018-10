CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police are investigating a crash that involved a car and pedestrian who died on I-94.

Authorities said a man driving a black Buick was traveling in southbound at 115th in the far left lane when he saw a pedestrian step in front of the vehicle. That person died on the scene.

Shortly before 5:00 a.m. all southbound lanes at 115th were closed. Police said no drugs or alcohol were involved or played a role in the incident.