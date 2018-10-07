CHICAGO (CBS) — A caring student with a near perfect GPA becomes the latest victim of Chicago’s gun violence.

The 18-year-old was set to go to college. Now investigators are looking for James Garrett’s killer.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross has the story from Butler College Prep where the victim spent three years of his life.

He is one of three shot in an ongoing police investigation.

The story begins and ends in tragedy.

A group gathered in a far South Side neighborhood was mourning the loss of a car cash victim when an argument turned into gunfire.

“A lot of hugging, a lot of crying,” said Latasha Garrett, James’ sister.

Those shots turned into Latasha Garrett’s worst fears.

“Everybody’s still in shock,” she said.

Her brother, 18-year-old James Garrett attended the Saturday night vigil. Now the family is preparing for his funeral and a vigil of his own.

Chris Goins, Garrett’s principal at Butler College Prep called him an extraordinary young man focused on academics. The first in his class to get accepted into college. A teen on his way to becoming a teacher.

“This young man has a 3.9 GPA,” said Goins. “He wanted to go to a historically black college. He wanted to major in education. He wanted to be the change that we’re looking for in this community.”

“He loved dancing. He was a people person,” said Latasha Garrett.

“He’s going to inspire someone. We don’t know the meaning of his death right now, but his story will motivate someone else,” Goins said.

The school plans to hold a vigil Monday morning at 8:30.

Police continue to look for the people responsible. The two others shot in this case, a 48-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman both described in stable condition.