By Mike Puccinelli
CHICAGO (CBS) — Packed crowds, extreme security and sporadic rainfall–all of that was present on Sunday during the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli spent Sunday morning along the route.

Security was so tight ahead of the Chicago Marathon, that even the CBS 2 news truck had to be X-rayed in the predawn hours.

At first light, it was clear vehicles that had yet to go through that rigorous check wouldn’t be getting near the start or finish lines. Streets and sanitation trucks made that abundantly clear.

It’s the type of security plan put in place after three people were killed and hundreds more injured at the finish line of the Boston Marathon in 2013.

Add the anticipated verdict from the Jason Van Dyke trial, and race organizers weren’t about to take any chances.

But the accused cop’s second-degree murder conviction definitely lessened the tension allowing police to wind down mandatory 12 hour shifts and focus on the race and the more than a million people lining the course.

People who didn’t seem to be allowing the rain to dampen their enthusiasm.

“It’s fun. The atmosphere kind of gets you excited. I don’t mind the rain,” said race fan Rachel Heckenkamp.

Another race fan, Kathy Perretta didn’t care for the weather but came out to watch the marathon.

“The weather isn’t very nice but we got to do it,” she said.

Anthony Robinson did tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. Now he tours with the Achilles Freedom Team of Wounded Veterans. Despite the rain, the amputee from Baton Rouge finished in less than two hours.

“Pretty windy, light drizzle today.  It wasn’t too bad though. I’ve been in worse,” said the hand cycle athlete.

Robinson’s is one of thousands of inspirational stories playing out today on the the rain slicked streets.

Taking a look now at the winners: Britain’s Mo Farah won in the men’s category. Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei took first place for the women.

Mo Farah of Great Britain celebrates after winning the 2018 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on October 7, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

According to race organizers, 18 people were transported to local hospitals for various issues. A thousand people were seen at medical tents for minor issues, such as cramping, needing bandages, etc.

 

Brigid Kosgei of Kenya wins the women's title at the Chicago Marathon in Chicago, October 7, 2018.