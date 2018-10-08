CHICAGO (CBS)–A four-foot alligator was pulled from Lake Michigan in Waukegan Monday.
The American Alligator was found with its mouth taped shut.
CBS 2 has the full story at 6 p.m. about why this amphibian was in the midwest.
Wow!
Video of the American Alligator found this morning in #Waukegan with his mouth taped shut. A little underweight but he is expected to be ok!@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/k7cQj6HVwP
— Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) October 8, 2018
