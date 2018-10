CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in Hammond, Indiana said a woman hit a building early Sunday morning with her vehicle.

It happened in the 6100 block of Kennedy Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities said the car involved was a 2003 Chevrolet Impala.

The driver, 26-year-old Shalya Dunlap from Hammond was injured and treated at the scene. She was later arrested for operating while intoxicated and driving without a valid license.

Damage to the building, Chuck and Irene’s Restaurant, was also recorded.