CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men and a woman have been arrested on felony charges, for their involvement in an attack on police officers in the West Englewood neighborhood on Monday.

Police said officers were trying to arrest a suspect who had spit on an officer near 70th and Throop around 2:30 p.m. Monday, when another person threw a two-by-four, hitting an officer in the back of the head.

Two other officers chased the person who threw the wood into a nearby home, where other people inside locked the door, and began assaulting the officers.

When backup arrived a short time later, five people were taken into custody, Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

Three officers were taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

Wednesday morning, police announced 19-year-old Senneca Traylor, 20-year-old Janice Lewis, and 28-year-old Robert Williams have been charged in the incident.

Traylor has been charged with four counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and two counts of resisting/obstructing a police officer.

Lewis has been charged with one count of aggravated battery to a police officer.

Williams has been charged with two counts of unlawful restraint and one count of resisting/obstructing a police officer.

All three were scheduled to appear in bond court on Wednesday.