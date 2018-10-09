CHICAGO (CBS)–A 15-year-old from DuPage County has been missing for more than a week, and police say she may be in danger.

The mother of the Hinsdale South High School sophomore, Breanna Irizarry, says she has no history of running away.

She set out for school the morning of October 1 and never made it, police said.

Standing outside the high school Tuesday, Irizarry’s mom Tiffany Adams said she’s desperate to get her daughter back.

Flyers plastered around her unincorporated Willowbrook apartment complex echo her mom’s pleas for information.

“My baby is she crying for me..if you looking for me she (is) looking for me because this is not like her not even reach out to me,” Adams said.

Irizarry was last seen near her home on Honesuckle Rose Lane around 8 a.m.

“She was leaving out the apartment just to go to school,” Adams said. “I can’t even think–I don’t know where she’s at.”

Vera Giles Norris of the Kats Out Foundation works with families of missing children.

“We have a lot of success stories, (but) we also have a lot of situations–well, they don’t come out so well,” she said.

The 15-year has long braids and is about 6-feet-tall. She was last seen with her backpack and wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

Irizarry may have contacts in Forest Park.