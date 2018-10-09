CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a pregnant postal worker who has been missing for a week.

Kierra Coles, 26, was last seen on Oct. 2, near 81st and Vernon in the Chatham neighborhood, according to her family. Her car is still parked on her block, so her family believes she came home from work that day, but they haven’t heard from her since.

Coles’ family said police have searched her home.

Relatives said she was excited about having her first baby, and it’s unlike her not to contact her family. She hasn’t gone longer than a day without talking to her mother.

Coles’ family planned to pass out flyers and search for Coles on Tuesday.

She is a 5-foot-4, 125-pound black woman, with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. Coles has a tattoo of a heart on her right hand and “Lucky Libra” on her back.

Her family said she has her purse, keys, and phone, but calls to her number go directly to voice mail.

Anyone with information on Coles’ whereabouts should call Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.