Filed Under:Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, UN Ambassador, United Nations

(CBS) — Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has resigned, CBS News’ Fin Gomez has confirmed, according to a senior administration source.

nikki-haley

(Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

President Trump has accepted her resignation, but he tweeted that a “big announcement” was coming at 10:30 a.m.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told pool reporters in a statement, “President Trump and Ambassador Nikki Haley will meet in the Oval Office at 10:30 a.m. this morning” in an event open to cameras and the press pool, meaning only a handful of journalists will be present.

Axios first reported Haley’s resignation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.