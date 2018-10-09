CHICAGO (CBS) — One minute they’re minding their own business, the next minute a gun is in their face; three people were robbed in the Pilsen neighborhood early Tuesday.

Police said a man possibly wearing a mask waved a gun at a 24-year-old woman around 12:30 a.m. in an alley near 18th and Morgan, stole her cell phone and wallet, and then took off.

Less than an hour later, a little more than a mile away, two men robbed a 32-year-old man and his girlfriend near 21st and Wolcott. The couple gave up their cell phones and wallets.

Area Central detectives are investigating if the muggings are related.

Crime statistics for the area show robberies are not uncommon, but are down at least 17 percent this year.

Police did not provide detailed descriptions of the robbers. No one was in custody Tuesday morning.