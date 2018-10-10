CHICAGO (CBS) — City leaders are touting the expansion of smart policing technology to six more districts, and they say the new resources are already reducing crime around Chicago. Now, all but three districts are equipped with the sophisticated tools.

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson and Mayor Rahm Emanuel plan to announce the installation of “strategic decision support centers” in the Shakespeare, Albany Park, Near North, Town Hall, Lincoln, and Rogers Park districts on Wednesday.

The Jefferson Park, Central, and Morgan Park districts are the last three police stations that have not received the so-called “nerve centers,” equipped with ShotSpotter gunshot detection systems and other high-tech crime-fighting tools.

In addition to the ShotSpotter technology, the centers allow officers to monitor a network of surveillance cameras, license plate recognition software, the location of police units, and incoming calls for service. The screens inside each center are updated every 30 seconds, and the rooms are staffed 24 hours a day.

Investigators also work with the University of Chicago Crime Lab at each nerve center to analyze crime data and develop predictive crime-fighting strategies.

Police have said the tools are directly responsible for reductions in murders, shootings, carjackings, burglaries, robberies, and more.

City officials said the Jefferson Park, Central, and Morgan Park districts will get support centers “in the upcoming months.”

Police did not say why those districts are last on the list for upgrades.

Jefferson Park crime is up 4 percent since last year, according to the most recent statistics.

In the Central District, crime is down slightly over last year, but reports of sexual assaults are up 100 percent in the past month. The district also is grappling with murders, with six so far this year; that violence pales in comparison to most districts, but still represents a 50 percent increase over last year.