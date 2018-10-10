CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police have issued an alert about a string of robberies in the city’s Deering neighborhood.

According to authorities, four robberies have been reported during September and October in the area.

The robberies were reported in the following locations:

2200 Block of South Princeton on September 29 at 8:30 p.m.

 2600 Block of South Wells on October 2 at 2:17 a.m.

 2200 Block of South Archer on October 5 at 1:37 a.m.

2600 Block of South Wentworth on October 6 at 4:00 a.m.

The offenders in two of the incidents are described as African American males. No description of the suspects in the other robberies was provided by police.