CHICAGO (CBS) — Where will Hurricane Michael rank in the most powerful hurricanes to hit the mainland United States? Based on pressure, here are the 10 strongest hurricanes to hit the mainland United States.

Last year, Hurricane Irma was a still powerful Category 3 storm when it landed on the Florida coast. It would rank in the top 15 all time, but didn’t quite crack the Top 10

Florida peninsula landfall of Hurricane #Irma officially will be Category 3 (not counting Keys) w/central pressure ~936 mb pic.twitter.com/emERBa7AbE — Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) September 10, 2017

1) Florida (Keys) 1935, 26.35 inches

2) Camille (Miss., Louisiana), 1969, 26.84

(Irma, 2017, 26.99*)

3) Katrina (Louisiana, Miss.) 2005, 27.17

4) Andrew (Florida, Louisiana) 1992, 27.23

5) Texas (Indianola), 1886, 27.31

6) Florida (Keys, Texas), 1919, 27.37

7) Florida (Lake Okeechobee), 1928, 27.43

8) Donna (Florida, Eastern Coast), 1960 27.46

9) Florida (Miami, Miss., LA) 1926, 27.46

10) Carla (Texas) 1961, 27.49

Notes: Hurricane Harvey set a record for rainfall, with more than 50 inches reported in some areas of Texas. It ranks No. 16 all time in terms of strength.

The deadliest hurricane in U.S. history, which killed at least 8,000 people in Galveston, Texas in 1900, ranks No. 14.

Source: National Hurricane Center, “Deadliest, Costliest, Most Intense Hurricanes From 1851 to 2010”

*Pressure at of 11 a.m. 9/6 , which could change if it reaches the U.S. mainland.