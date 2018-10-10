SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 03: The Lyft app is seen on a passenger's phone on February 3, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Lyft)

Alderman Joe Moore announced a partnership today with ride-share company Lyft that aims to help Rogers Park residents commute safely throughout the neighborhood in light of two chilling murders.

In the daylight hours of Sept. 30, 73-year-old Douglass Watts was shot in the head and killed while walking his dogs in the 1400 block of West Sherwin. Nearly 36 hours later, 24-year-old Eliayahu Moscowtiz was murdered in the same fashion in the 1100 block of West Lunt. Chicago Police have been able to identify a lone suspect dressed in all black running away from the scene where Watts was shot. The killings left Rogers Park residents shaken and afraid to venture outside.

In a statement, Moore said that discount cards good for 50 percent off two Lyft rides will be available beginning Oct. 11, at the 49th Ward Service Office at 7356 N. Greenview as a means for safe, easy, and effective transportation for Rogers Park residents. Moore said he hopes it will inject life back into small businesses that have suffered due to a loss in customers and foot traffic.

The cards are good for the month of October or until the suspected murderer is caught. The offer is only available to residents who currently live in Rogers Park and for rides that travel within the Rogers Park neighborhood.

For more information, contact the 49th Ward Office at 773-338-5796.