CHICAGO (CBS)–A good deed in the Chicago suburbs has not gone unnoticed.

Aurora police officers were working to raise money to buy a car for a single mom who lost her only vehicle in a fire, but business owner Tim Oros stepped in first.

This past spring, Oros – who owns Mr. Wonderful Motorsports – learned that the woman, a maintenance worker for the police department, had lost her car, leaving her without the means to take her sick child to regular hospital visits.

Members of the police department had collected $2,600 dollars and planned to use that money to buy her a replacement car.

But Oros donated the car before police reached their goal.

Oros received a citizen commendation from the Aurora Police Department. He said it’s his duty to give back to the community.

Oros told CBS 2 that he has three sisters who at some point have been single parents, and he thought of them when deciding to donate the vehicle.

“This stuff happens all the time in Aurora,” said Dan Ferrelli, spokesperson for Aurora police, about Oros’ generosity. “People would be surprised if they knew the incidents like this that happen on a regular basis, not only in the Aurora Police Department but law enforcement as a whole.”

“A lot of times this comes out of an officer’s pocket,” Ferrelli told CBS 2.

Oros said he was not seeking any “media hype” when he donated the car. “I was proud I could do it,” he said. Oros is not the only one. He received a text today from his daughters’ grandmother saying she was proud too.