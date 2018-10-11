CHICAGO (CBS)–Social media threats made by a student at Lake Central High School in St. John, Indiana caused a scare this week.

A Snapchat post from that student read: “There’s a high chance this week is my last at lc.” A post that followed appeared to show an assault-style rifle.

The guns on Snapchat turned out to be air guns, which were promptly seized by police.

Principal Sean Begley found out about the threat from alarmed parents and teachers who were notified by students who saw the Snapchats.

“It’s never easy when you don’t know what’s going on,” Begley said.

Begley called the student’s family immediately, and resource officers from the school conducted a well-being check at his home.

In today’s new reality, school shootings are almost commonplace, and educators across the country have turned their focus to educating students on reporting threats. Begley believes people realizing the possible implications of the posts helped resolve the situation quickly.

“I think the training is a lot better, (and) I think people realize when they see something they need to say something,” Begley said. “Give a child a phone …how much training are we giving our kids on their messages and what can be conveyed.

This week’s incident comes less than a month after Lake Central suspended an auto shop teacher who failed to report a man with a gun on school property.

In August, a teacher was caught with cocaine on school property.

As for the school’s latest challenge, the principal says there are lessons we all can learn.

“Just look out for everyone, if you see someone struggling or they need help let someone know (and) don’t let them be alone,” Begley said.