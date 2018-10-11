CHICAGO (CBS) — As residents in Florida’s Panhandle continue to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Michael, Chicago-area Red Cross workers are in Florida helping with recovery efforts.

The agency said more than 60 people deployed to help those affected by Hurricane Florence are now in Florida to assist people who need everything from food and shelter to clean up services. At least two volunteers are part of the group.

According to the agency, nearly 7,800 people were staying in 95 Red Cross and community evacuation centers throughout Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

There are several ways people can make donations. Visit RedCross.Org to donate or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. You can also text the word MICHAEL to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

“Hurricane Michael has already forced the cancellation of more than a dozen blood drives, causing hundreds of units of blood to go uncollected in Alabama and Georgia,” said the agency in a statement. “More cancellations are expected in the Southeast over the coming days. The Red Cross asks individuals unaffected by the storm to give blood.”

To give blood, click on the website for the Red Cross for more information on appointments, locations and hours of operation.