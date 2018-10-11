CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with stabbing two people, one of them fatally, Tuesday evening in the Riverdale neighborhood.

Police said 30-year-old Jose De La Torre, of the Brighton Park neighborhood, stabbed two men shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday near 135th Place and Indiana Avenue.

A 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 36-year-old man was in critical condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

De La Torre has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, and one count of attempted murder. He was scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Thursday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.