Filed Under:attempted murder, Chicago, Crime, Murder, Riverdale, stabbing

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with stabbing two people, one of them fatally, Tuesday evening in the Riverdale neighborhood.

Police said 30-year-old Jose De La Torre, of the Brighton Park neighborhood, stabbed two men shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday near 135th Place and Indiana Avenue.

jose de la torre Man Charged With Murder, Attempted Murder In Riverdale Stabbings

Jose De La Torre is charged with murder and attempted murder, after allegedly stabbing two people on Oct. 9, 2018. (Credit: Chicago Police)

A 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 36-year-old man was in critical condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

De La Torre has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, and one count of attempted murder. He was scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Thursday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.