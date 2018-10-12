CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois jury has awarded a Michigan family $50 million after finding the brain damage suffered by a new born was preventable.

The jury determined that negligence and bad decisions in 2009 by Dr. Armin Drachler and nurse Lisa Wegrzyn at NorthShore Evanston Hospital outside Chicago resulted in the injury to the child of Aimee and David Florez.

Attorney Matt Williams says if a C-section had been performed sooner, a drop in heart rate wouldn’t have resulted in a lack of blood flow to Julien Florez’s brain. He also cited the doctor’s decision to give Aimee Florez the drug Pitocin, which strengthens labor contractions.

Representatives for NorthShore University Health System said in a prepared statement they plan to appeal the verdict. It said the hospital supports the care provided by the delivery team.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)