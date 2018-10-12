CHICAGO (CBS)–A La Porte, Indiana man who lost his beloved labrador retriever is says his neighbor intentionally ran it over.

The neighbor told police is was an accident, but the dog’s owner, Steve Forrester, claims the man killed the dog, named Kenzie, because he had grown tired of it roaming into his yard.

He describes seeing his neighbor start the engine of his truck, hit the gas pedal and plow the vehicle into his beloved furry friend.

“He stood up over the floorboard, saw her sitting there, got back in, slammed the door, (and) reversed the truck,” Forrester said.

