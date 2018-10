CHICAGO (CBS)–For Miguel Cervantes, landing a starring role in Chicago’s stint of ‘Hamilton’ was a dream come true.

But as Cervantes revels in his on-stage moments, when the curtain falls he turns his energy to his family as they fight the battle of their lives.

Cervantes invited CBS 2’s Irika Sargent into his home to share the family’s story about his daughter’s battle with epilepsy.