CHICAGO (CBS)–A GoFundMe page has been created for the family of Jason Van Dyke, who was transferred Tuesday to a county jail three hours west of Chicago pending sentencing.

After the guilty verdict came down convicting Van Dyke of second-degree murder a week ago, the former Chicago police officer’s bond was revoked and he was taken into custody at Cook County Jail, where he spent several nights before he was transferred to Rock Island Jail in the Quad Cities.

Now, with Van Dyke’s prison sentence still undetermined, his wife and two young daughters are getting financial help from the GoFundMe page, which was set up by one of Van Dyke’s attorneys, Tammy Wendt.

The page describes the “devastating impact of the trial on the community and law enforcement around the world.”

It goes on to read, “But this verdict has impacted Jason’s wife and two daughters more than words can describe. Amongst the multitude of struggles she has already faced in the past four years, Jason’s wife Tiffany Van Dyke is now left to raise their two children on her own.”

The plea–for $100,000–concludes with: “Thank you in advance for your support and please continue to pray for the entire Van Dyke family as they try to come to grips with this devastating loss and adjust to their life that has been unfortunately changed forever.”

As of Friday night–five days into the campaign–204 people had collectively donated $17,339.