Chicago (CBS) — The U.S. Postal Service is hiring in the Chicago area for the busy holiday season from mid-November 2018 to early January 2019.

The holiday openings include casual mail handlers, mail processing clerks and mail handler assistants. Mail handler assistant positions can be renewed yearly.

Pay for the positions starts at $15.46 per hour.

USPS is also hiring casual carrier assistants for temporary one-year positions and career tractor trailer operators.

The pay for casual carrier assistants starts at $16.78 per hour and for tractor trailer operators at $21.94 per hour.

