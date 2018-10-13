CHICAGO (CBS) — You can dream big.

That’s the message U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is sending to Chicagoans. Especially the youngest of readers.

“For me, if I can inspire you in some way to really believe that you can do it, then I’ve done my job,” Sotomayor said.

Hundreds turned out at the Harold Washington Library Friday to help Justice Sotomayor with the release of her new children’s book “Turning Pages: My Life Story.”

Sotomayor took questions from the audience and shared her life story from growing up in the South Bronx to becoming the first Hispanic and third woman appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The most successful thing I’ve done in my life is being successful while bringing all of my family and friends with me,” she said.

The book is also available in Spanish.