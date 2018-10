Chicago (CBS) — Officials are investigating a shooting, which occurred on I-57 southbound at approximately 2:54 a.m. Saturday, according to Illinois State Police.

Police responded to reports of a vehicle being struck by gunfire between Kedzie and 159th. One female and two males inside one vehicle were struck by gunfire. One additional occupant of the same vehicle was uninjured.

All lanes of I-57 southbound were closed from Kedzie to 159th street due to the investigation, police said.