CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police said a five-year-old died and seven others were injured in a car accident near the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Sunday.

It happened at Western and 43rd just before 10:30 a.m. According to police, a Ford Focus entered the intersection after the light turned red, colliding with a Ford SUV.

The five-year-old was a passenger in the Ford Focus. The driver of that vehicle refused treatment. Three teenagers, ages 13 through 16 were in the car and are in good condition at Cook County Hospital.

Two men were in the SUV. A 32-year-old male is in serious condition and a 35-year old male is in good condition at Cook County Hospital. Two children in the vehicle, ages seven and 11, were also listed in good condition at the same hospital.

Authorities said the driver of the Ford Focus was issued two tickets for failure to obey the red light and failure to yield at an intersection.