Chicago (CBS) — A Blue Island man is facing multiple charges after crashing a stole car Thursday afternoon.

Police tried to pull over Yuree Henderson, 26, in the reportedly stolen car when he took off and hit another vehicle. Three children were injured following the crash but are expected to be okay.

The 26-year-old was taken into custody and is being held in Cook County Jail on $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.