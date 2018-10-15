CHICAGO (CBS)–Chance the Rapper surprised Chicago rideshare customers as he took a spin around the city as a Lyft driver.

Disguised in a knit cap and dark sunglasses, the rapper identified himself as “John from Chicago” to his customers. Chance, sometimes better known for his philanthropy than his music, went undercover for the YouTube video series “Undercover Lyft.”

None of the Lyft riders in the video recognize him at first, but a few people mention Chance the Rapper’s name when he asks them to name their favorite artists.

At the end of the video, he whips off his disguise, revealing his true identity to the delights of his customers.

Chance was in Chicago posing as a driver to encourage riders to support Chicago Public Schools through Lyft’s feature that allows users to donate to charities to support public education in Chicago.