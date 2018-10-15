CHICAGO (CBS)–A father’s grief was palpable today as he tried to come to terms with the fact his 15-year-old son would never walk through the front door again.

Anton Shaw was a freshman basketball player at Foreman High School, but his life was cut short Saturday night–even before he played his first game.

Aside from his love for basketball, Shaw also dreamed of starting his own clothing line. But all that potential ended in an alley in the Austin neighborhood over the weekend, when he was fatally gunned down.

“I wanna find out who did it–what would it mean to find out who … it would mean a lot to me a little burden off my heart but i know my son ain’t ever coming back,” said Lavell Shaw, his father.

Flowers and other temporary memorial items mark the crime scene at Long and Haddon where the teenager was killed, but Shaw’s grief has a permanence to it that he feels will never go away.

“If I could I’d trade places with him,” Shaw said. “Love your kids while you can because you never know what might happen.”

Police said Shaw headed out from home Saturday night to pick up food and he never came home.

His family says Shaw is the second relative lost to gun violence this year.

No one is in custody, and Shaw said his son’s loved ones are desperate for answers.

“It’s like you wake up in the house and you don’t see him–you miss him so much,” Shaw said.