CHICAGO (CBS) — A missing teenager whose parents were found dead inside their Wisconsin home might have been spotted in Miami on Monday.

Authorities issued an AMBER Alert for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, of Barron, Wisconsin. Miami police said someone fitting her description was seen at a gas station Monday afternoon, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. A witness told police he saw a black Ford Explorer with a possible Wisconsin license plate of I60WER, with two well-dressed men in their 30s inside, and a girl fitting Jayme’s description.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, the police in Barron, Wisconsin, received a 911 call from a person asking for help at a home near 12th and Division. When officers arrived, they found 56-year-old James Closs and 46-year-old Denise Closs dead, and their daughter missing.

Police said “gunshots were involved,” but investigators have not determined how James and Denise Closs died.

“That’s the confusing part about this case, is we don’t have any leads at this time on what really took place at that home,” Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.

Investigators have not yet determined who called 911, because no one was talking to operators; they could only hear people yelling for help.

“No one had direct contact with our dispatcher. When they called 911 we hear background noise and things like that,” Fitzgerald said.

The FBI and Eau Claire Police are assisting the investigation, according to Fitzgerald.

The sheriff said officers have used drones and infrared sensors to help search near the home in an effort to find Jayme, and also have checked her school and interviewed her friends.

“Right now she’s missing and endangered. She’s not listed as a suspect, and as of now we just our focus is finding a 13-year-old scared girl,” he said. “We don’t know how far she could have gone, or if someone took her. We don’t know the answer to that. We just know we have a violent crime scene, and we don’t have what we’re missing; a 13-year-old girl.”

Jayme is 5 feet tall and 100 pounds, with straight strawberry blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with any information on Jayme’s whereabouts should call 911, or the Barron County Sheriff’s Office at 855-744-3879.