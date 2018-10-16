CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were seriously injured, and several people were evacuated from their apartments in Edgewater, after a car plowed into a building Tuesday morning.

The silver Honda SUV crashed into the front of a four-story building near the corner of Broadway and Hollywood Avenue around 7:45 a.m.

Two people were taken to Presence Saint Francis Hospital in serious condition, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

The building has stores on the ground floors and apartments above, and the SUV took out the support columns for the balconies of three apartments. An entry door between the two businesses also was damaged in the crash.

Langford said some residents of the building were evacuated as a safety precaution, while crews assess the stability of the balconies.