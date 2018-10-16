CHICAGO (CBS) — A former gymnastics coach from southwest suburban Channahon has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl multiple times while coaching her several years ago.

Jose Vilchis, 68, has been charged with six counts of criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the Will County State’s Attorney’s office.

Vilchis allegedly performed “digital and oral sex” on a girl between the ages of 13 and 17 while he was coaching at I&M Gymnastics in Channahon between December 2012 and December 2013.

According to the official website for the Olympic Games, Vilchis was a member of Mexico’s gymnastics team at the 1968 Summer Olympics.

Vilchis was being held on $3 million bail at the Will County Jail, and was due to return to appear in court on Nov. 1.

According to published reports, USA Gymnastics banned Vilchis in November 2017 for sexual misconduct involving a minor.

Authorities did not say if Vilchis is suspected of assaulting any other girls, but said an investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to call Channahon police at 815-467-2112.