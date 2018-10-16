CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police say four residences have been burglarized in the Jefferson Park neighborhood since Sept. 27.

In all the break-ins, one or more suspects entered the homes through rear doors or windows and took property.

The burglaries were reported in an area bounded by Cicero Avenue to Narragansett Avenue and Montrose Avenue to Irving Park Road in the following locations:

5800 block of West Montrose Avenue on Sept. 27 between 6:00 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.

 4200 block of North Major Avenue on Sept. 27 between 12:00 and 4:50 p.m.

 4200 block of North Menard Avenue between October 7 and 8.

 4000 block of North Austin Avenue on October 10 at 3:00 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North Detectives at 312-744-9236