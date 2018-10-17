CHICAGO (CBS)–An 18-year-old student at Maine East High School in Park Ridge was charged with disorderly conduct after he posted a photo on Snapchat with a black weapon resembling a gun, police said.

The student, Mustafa Obaid, allegedly posed for a photo with what looked like a black-colored handgun. Parents of students at the high school found out about the photo and called police.

A search of Obaid’s home uncovered an air-soft replica gun, which was the fake handgun seen in the photo, according to police.