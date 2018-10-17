CHICAGO (CBS) — Astronaut Neil Armstrong took part in one of mankind’s greatest achievements.

Now pieces of history from his personal collection are going up for auction.

“This is the first man on the moon,” said Jeff Greer of Heritage Auctions. “This is as good as it gets.”

Heritage Auctions gave CBS 2 a preview of the items. Some of the notable pieces include what Armstrong brought to the moon and back: a flag from Purdue, his alma mater, fragments of the Wright brothers flyer from Kitty Hawk.

Then there’s his Gemini mission flight suit and his copy of Newsweek from the week of the moon landing.

The auction starts the first week of November in Dallas, but you can bid online. Next year will be the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.